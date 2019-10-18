BOJ's Amamiya: Japanese economy is expanding moderately

Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya





Closer attention needs to be paid on risks to price momentum

BOJ will appropriately guide policy while monitoring various risks

Downside risks from global slowdown are rising

Need to examine overseas risks in relation to the Japanese economy

Nothing out of the ordinary from the above remarks as the BOJ continues to stick with the same old rhetoric time and time again.





The earlier inflation report today does little to change the outlook that the BOJ is nowhere near to reaching its 2% inflation target and with economic risks on the rise, they will be under more pressure to ease further over the coming months.



