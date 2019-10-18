BOJ's Amamiya: Japanese economy is expanding moderately
Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya
- Closer attention needs to be paid on risks to price momentum
- BOJ will appropriately guide policy while monitoring various risks
- Downside risks from global slowdown are rising
- Need to examine overseas risks in relation to the Japanese economy
Nothing out of the ordinary from the above remarks as the BOJ continues to stick with the same old rhetoric time and time again.
The earlier inflation report today does little to change the outlook that the BOJ is nowhere near to reaching its 2% inflation target and with economic risks on the rise, they will be under more pressure to ease further over the coming months.