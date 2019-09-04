BOJ's Kataoka: Rate cut is the most effective tool in stimulating economy, lifting inflation
Comments by BOJ board member, Goushi Kataoka
- Doesn't think that momentum to hit 2% price target is increasing
- Personally feels that the need for additional monetary easing has increased
- Many central banks are shifting towards an accommodative easing stance
- That could have some effect on the global economy
Tread lightly with the comments above. With the BOJ, it's always plenty of talk about potentially adding more stimulus and easing but never ever any real action as they have pretty much exhausted quite a number of their options.
Further negative rates seem like the obvious choice but as it stands, things are already taking a heavy toll on financial institutions and that is something that the central bank has been worried about over the past year or so.