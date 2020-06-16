BOJ's Kuroda: Ready to take further steps if needed

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference





Japanese economy is in extremely severe situation

Believes that the economy will recover

Economic outlook remains largely unchanged since April meeting

Economy to recover later in the year if virus outbreak wanes

Inflation is expected to stay below zero for the time being

Corporate financing remains under major stress

BOJ stands ready to boost funding programs if needed

So far, nothing out of the ordinary from Kuroda as he reaffirms what we already know of the BOJ and their stance recently. He does add that they would like to show a specific outlook in their July meeting, taking into consideration various factors.





USD/JPY is sitting little changed from all of this, at 107.40 currently.



