BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ does not have automatic, set rules when it comes to ETF purchases

Further remarks by Kuroda

There is no change to BOJ's stance to purchase ETFs when necessary

No intention to scale back on stimulus measures

Will not seek exit until it achieves inflation target





Well, investors counting on the BOJ to step in this week have been rather disappointed as the central bank has steered clear of any ETF purchases despite the near 5% drop in the Topix (Nikkei actually fell by nearly 7%) since Monday.