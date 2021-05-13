BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ does not have automatic, set rules when it comes to ETF purchases
Further remarks by Kuroda
Well, investors counting on the BOJ to step in this week have been rather disappointed as the central bank has steered clear of any ETF purchases despite the near 5% drop in the Topix (Nikkei actually fell by nearly 7%) since Monday.
- There is no change to BOJ's stance to purchase ETFs when necessary
- No intention to scale back on stimulus measures
- Will not seek exit until it achieves inflation target