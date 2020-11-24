BOJ's Kuroda: Central bank measures have helped with global pickup

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

  • Coordination of monetary, fiscal policies were more prompt and comprehensive this time than during the global financial crisis
  • Swift, abundant liquidity provision from central banks prevented negative feedback loop between economic and financial activities
There is certainly little doubt that central banks intervened in a more timely manner this time around but there will still be questions on what that has done to the "economic fundamentals" of the market. But to central banksters, this is the only pickup that matters:
