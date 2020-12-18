BOJ's Kuroda: It will take time to hit 2% price target

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference


  • Yield curve control is functioning properly
  • Will assess yield curve control, asset purchases
  • Not planning to review negative rates, or change overshooting commitment
  • Expects economic recovery to only be moderate
I don't think there is much for Kuroda to expand from the policy decision earlier today here. His remarks should be a repeat of the same messaging that we have heard for many a time by the BOJ, especially that on inflation and "more powerful easing".

