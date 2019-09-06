BOJ's Kuroda: Lowering negative rates further is always an option
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda spoke in an interview with Nikkei
- Circumstances have not worsened enough to merit additional easing measures
- Still maintaining momentum towards 2% price target
- Consumer spending and capital investment are relatively firm
- Caution is needed in light of unpredictable conditions overseas
- Can't rule out the possibility that the global economy will worsen further
- BOJ is considering a variety of additional easing possibilities
He also touches more on the limits that the BOJ is willing to tolerate on bond yields by saying that "if there's no limit at all, the interest rate target of 'around zero' will become meaningless". As such, it suggests that there is possibly a line in the sand that the BOJ will draw but we're likely not there just yet.
The full piece can be found here (may be gated). But it doesn't tell us much else that we don't already know about the BOJ and their current stance on policy.