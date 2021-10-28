BOJ's Kuroda: Recent yen weakness isn't a bad thing

Further remarks by Kuroda

The degree of weakening in the yen in pushing up exports is lesser to some extent

Weaker yen does push up costs for households, importers

Desirable for FX to move stably, reflect economic fundamentals





A light remark on the currency but it is quite a stretch by their standards as they hardly ever comment as such. That said, Japanese lawmakers and policymakers favouring a weaker currency is like the worst kept secret in town so it doesn't matter all too much.