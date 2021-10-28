BOJ's Kuroda: Recent yen weakness isn't a bad thing
Further remarks by Kuroda
A light remark on the currency but it is quite a stretch by their standards as they hardly ever comment as such. That said, Japanese lawmakers and policymakers favouring a weaker currency is like the worst kept secret in town so it doesn't matter all too much.
- The degree of weakening in the yen in pushing up exports is lesser to some extent
- Weaker yen does push up costs for households, importers
- Desirable for FX to move stably, reflect economic fundamentals