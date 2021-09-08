BOJ's Kuroda: To continue persistent monetary easing even after COVID-19 pandemic

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, in an interview

  • BOJ will continue persistent stance when it comes to monetary easing
  • That will be the case even after COVID-19 pandemic abates, until inflation hits 2%
  • There is strong uncertainty regarding impact of infections
  • If necessary, BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation
  • BOJ not considering stopping buying or selling ETFs
At this point, what else is new when it comes to the BOJ? Am I right?

I mean regardless whether or not we are in a pandemic situation, the BOJ has no room to maneuver whatsoever when it comes to policy and the goal of achieving 2% inflation is nothing but a pipe dream and will stay that way for many more years to come at least.
