BOJ's Kuroda: To continue persistent monetary easing even after COVID-19 pandemic
Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, in an interview
At this point, what else is new when it comes to the BOJ? Am I right?
- BOJ will continue persistent stance when it comes to monetary easing
- That will be the case even after COVID-19 pandemic abates, until inflation hits 2%
- There is strong uncertainty regarding impact of infections
- If necessary, BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation
- BOJ not considering stopping buying or selling ETFs
I mean regardless whether or not we are in a pandemic situation, the BOJ has no room to maneuver whatsoever when it comes to policy and the goal of achieving 2% inflation is nothing but a pipe dream and will stay that way for many more years to come at least.