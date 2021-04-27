BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to ease policy further if needed
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference
- Risks are tilted to the downside
- Consumption should stall at low levels during state of emergency
- Still believes 2% price target can be achieved
- Regrettable that it is taking time to reach 2% price target
- Expects bond yields to move within clarified range
- Will not intentionally move long-term yields around
The same old, same old from Kuroda really. In case you missed it, the BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged at its meeting earlier today here.