BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to ease policy further if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference

Kuroda
  • Risks are tilted to the downside
  • Consumption should stall at low levels during state of emergency
  • Still believes 2% price target can be achieved
  • Regrettable that it is taking time to reach 2% price target
  • Expects bond yields to move within clarified range
  • Will not intentionally move long-term yields around
The same old, same old from Kuroda really. In case you missed it, the BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged at its meeting earlier today here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose