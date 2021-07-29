BOJ's Noguchi: BOJ may be able to begin debate on strategy for hitting price target around end of 2021

BOJ Noguchi speaking

BOJ may be able to begin debate on strategy for hitting price target around the end of 2021

BOJ must focus on economies trend if deciding on easing more, look at wages, jobs, output gap

ease without hesitation if shock event pushes economy into severe downturn



if DOJ were to ease further, it could cut interest rates, ramp up asset buying or extend ration of yield it targets



commitment to keep increasing base money until inflation stably exceeds 2% 'doesn't have a strong effect' on public perceptions

The USDJPY has just dipped below the 100 day MA at 109.567,and tests the low from July 7 at 109.527. Staying below the 100 day moving average increase the bearish bias.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

It is not often we get BOJ headlines in the NY session, but BOJ Noguchi is on the wires saying: