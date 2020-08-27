BOJ's Suzuki: BOJ will ease monetary policy further without hesitation if needed

Comments by BOJ policymaker, Hitoshi Suzuki

Economy, price moves haven't deviated much from BOJ's July outlook

Lowering rates further, buying more ETFs among options to ease further

But BOJ may need to come up with new ideas on further easing

BOJ easing policies are not to finance government debt

Does not see need to change 2% price target for now

The same old message being offered by the BOJ. For now, they can take heart that USD/JPY isn't really capitulating towards 100 and that sort of gives them some room to maintain their current policy stance without having to fully exhaust their options.





In the bigger picture though, they are certainly at wit's end to try and stimulate the Japanese economy and to revive inflation back towards the 2% target.







