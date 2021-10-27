Brazil's central bank has hiked its benchmark rate by 1.5%

The Central Bank of Brazil hikes to 7.75% (consensus expectation was for a 1% hike to 7.25%)

The Bank says it sees a hike of the same magnitude at its next meeting

baseline scenario and balance of risks indicate it is appropriate for the interest rate hike cycle to advance into restrictive territory

new extensions of fiscal policies responding to the pandemic iare pressuirng aggregate demand and worseing the fiscal outlook













