Brazil's central bank has hiked its benchmark rate by 1.5%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Central Bank of Brazil hikes to 7.75% (consensus expectation was for a 1% hike to 7.25%) 

  • The Bank says it sees a hike of the same magnitude at its next meeting
  • baseline scenario  and balance of risks indicate it is appropriate for the interest rate hike cycle to advance into restrictive territory 
  • new extensions of fiscal policies responding to the pandemic iare pressuirng aggregate demand and worseing the fiscal outlook 



 more to come  
