Bullard: Fed will have 'no problem' seeing substantial further progress in jobs market

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Media comments from Bullard:

  • Playbook from financial crisis might not be the same this time
  • Fed will have to manage taper differently if inflation risk intensifies
  • Retirements have changed conditions in the labor market dramatically
  • Continued reopening in US now followed by international reopening later will mean 'quite a few years' of above trend growth
  • Pre-pandemic level of jobs is not 'right benchmark' for gauging progress because of retirements
I think we've heard just about enough from Bullard.

