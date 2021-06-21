Bullard: Fed will have 'no problem' seeing substantial further progress in jobs market

Playbook from financial crisis might not be the same this time

Fed will have to manage taper differently if inflation risk intensifies

Retirements have changed conditions in the labor market dramatically

Continued reopening in US now followed by international reopening later will mean 'quite a few years' of above trend growth

Pre-pandemic level of jobs is not 'right benchmark' for gauging progress because of retirements

I think we've heard just about enough from Bullard.

