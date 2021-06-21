Bullard: Fed will have 'no problem' seeing substantial further progress in jobs market
Media comments from Bullard:
- Playbook from financial crisis might not be the same this time
- Fed will have to manage taper differently if inflation risk intensifies
- Retirements have changed conditions in the labor market dramatically
- Continued reopening in US now followed by international reopening later will mean 'quite a few years' of above trend growth
- Pre-pandemic level of jobs is not 'right benchmark' for gauging progress because of retirements
I think we've heard just about enough from Bullard.