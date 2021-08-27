Harker: Powell's speech laid out where the center of the FOMC is on policy

Harker doing the rounds again, this time with Yahoo Finance





We should see the labor market continue to heal as people feel more comfortable getting back to work

Expects to see a lot more job openings in August and trouble filling those openings

Contacts are saying supply issues could be longer than they thought

Home builders are putting used appliances in new homes and promising to get new ones when they're available

I think there's risk that inflation is more baked in due to supply chain issues

Says he's watching which sectors are seeing higher inflation and how that is spilling over

Late 2022 or early 2023 is around the timeframe when we might first talk about raising rates

Still expects inflation to settle at 2% target







That's a colorful example of how difficult it is to get durable goods. As the orders continue to come in, the backlog grows.