Harker: Powell's speech laid out where the center of the FOMC is on policy

Harker doing the rounds again, this time with Yahoo Finance
- We should see the labor market continue to heal as people feel more comfortable getting back to work
- Expects to see a lot more job openings in August and trouble filling those openings
- Contacts are saying supply issues could be longer than they thought
- Home builders are putting used appliances in new homes and promising to get new ones when they're available
- I think there's risk that inflation is more baked in due to supply chain issues
- Says he's watching which sectors are seeing higher inflation and how that is spilling over
- Late 2022 or early 2023 is around the timeframe when we might first talk about raising rates
- Still expects inflation to settle at 2% target
That's a colorful example of how difficult it is to get durable goods. As the orders continue to come in, the backlog grows.
