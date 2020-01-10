Bundesbank dep head says the ECB must keep loose monetary policy
Claudia Buch is deputy head of Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank. Speaking on Thursday:
- "In light of the forecasts, it is...clear that monetary policy needs to continue to provide support for inflationary pressures in the euro area to consolidate sufficiently,"
- Said again though that the Bundesbank' remians concerned that the ECB's purchases of government bonds risked blurring the boundaries between monetary and fiscal policy, and that low interest rates could tempt investors to take more risks than they can bear.