Bundesbank: No reason to fear that Germany would slide into recession

Comments by the Bundesbank in its latest monthly report





Domestic economy will probably continue to provide momentum

Manufacturing downturn could be leveling off

The slowdown is not likely to intensify markedly

The slowdown will probably continue in Q4 2019

The overall economic output could more or less stagnate

I think the thing that stands out the most for me here is the way that they are communicating the message rather than the message itself.





Take note of the words used: probably, likely, could. Now, that's not exactly what I would call exuding confidence, not even the slightest. It sort of contradicts their main statement of having "no reason" to fear a recession.



