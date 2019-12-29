China completes shift to loan prime rate as its new lending benchmark

This has been in the works for awhile





The PBOC announced on Saturday that financial institutions should stop using the one-year lending rate as its reference rate beginning January 1. Loans should also be gradually converted to the new benchmark -- the loan prime rate -- from March to August.





In effect, this will be a rate cut for some because the LPR is at 4.15% compared to the old benchmark at 4.35%.







China previously had a confusing system of maintaining benchmark rates that often resulted in ineffective transmission of rate cuts. The new system gives the PBOC a virtual direct line to business and consumer loans.





The old system used reverse repos and the medium-term lending facility to manage funding to banks while setting one-year and five-year lending rates. The PBOC will retain flexibility on reserve requirements.







The new system makes the LPR the pre-eminent rate.

