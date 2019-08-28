China has new confidence it can push back against the US. CNY forecasts revised

A snippet from the latest ING note on their expectations for the onshore yuan.

Forecasts:

end of 4Q19 high of 7.20

7.30 at end 4Q20.

we don't rule out even higher rates as currency spikes are used as tools in the trade war

effective trading range thus widens out to 7.05 to 7.50





this does run some risk of re-igniting capital outflows. But China has sewn up its capital account pretty tightly in recent years, so that may be limited.

enough two-way volatility can be generated that on a day to day basis, this is not a one-way bet

we think China is gearing up for no deal











