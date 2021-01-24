China's Global Times says large-scale tests of digital currency planned for this year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

China's sovereign digital currency - Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) - is planned to be tested in several major cities in 2021.

The GT notes comments from officials in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong Province, (Shenzhen)
  • "The pilot testing is only the first step of a 'long march.' Once launched, the digital yuan will reshape China's financial industry and unleash a promising digital finance service sector worth billions of yuan," a Shenzhen-based veteran industry insider told the Global Times on Sunday. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose