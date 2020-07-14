Coming up soon! BOJ monetary policy statement announced on Wednesday 15 July
The Bank of Japan monetary policy statement is due today, likely in the 0230GMT to 0330GMT time window
(as is always the case there is no firmly set time for the meeting end and the policy decision to be delivered)
Following along at 0630GMT will be Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference.