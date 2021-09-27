Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan to retire October 8

Kaplan sites the distraction of the his recent financial disclosure for his decision

Dow Fed president Kaplan
Earlier today, Fed's Rosengren announced his retirement. He cited health reasons. He is also scheduled to to retire in June 2022.
 
Now Dallas Fed president Kaplan has announced his retirement effective October 8. 
 
Kaplan sites distractions of recent financial disclosure for his decision.  

Both Rosengren and Kaplan have been cited for questionable financial transactions in their personal investment accounts during the pandemic.  
 
Kaplan would have been a voting member in 2023.



