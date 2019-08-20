DoubleLine's Gundlach says the Federal Reserve has lost control of interest rates

This via a Reuters interview with the fund manager, forthright comments on yield curve inversion from Gundlach:

Says that the Fed has lost control of interest rates, citing as evidence the fed funds rate trading higher than any part of the UST yield curve

"What else do you need to call it an inversion?"

"Everyone is parsing all of these little arbitrary things. But we've got an inversion."

If you are asking yourself what all the fuss is about yield curve inversion there is some evidence it leads recessions. Often by many, many months (timing varies) and, it ahs to be added, sometimes not.





Long story short is please be careful with inversions:



