Early preview of the next RBNZ and RBA monetary policy meetings

Stay tuned today for the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia February policy meeting:

Economic calendar due from Asia on Tuesday 16 February 2021 (RBA minutes today) Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia February monetary policy board meeting will be published at 0030 GMT Next week we get the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (February 24) Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference.





Via BoA, a real quick one liner what to expect:

We see the RBNZ keeping rates on hold at 0.25% in Feb, while supporting the economy through QE and term lending. And, for the RBA the following week (March 2) And, for the RBA the following week (March 2)

The RBA sent a clear dovish message in February and extended QE by a further AUD 100bn beyond the current 6-month program that ends in April.

Despite the upgraded forecasts, the RBA is stressing extended policy support into 2024.











