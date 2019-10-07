ECB and FOMC meeting minutes are due this week
September meeting minutes due from the European Central Bank and the Federal Open Market Committee this week.
Federal Reserve due at 1800GMT on October 9.
- These may be a little stale as Fed Chair Powell is speaking on October 8 (1750GMT) and again on October 9 from 1430GMT
- But, if not stale, attention will turn to what the minutes have to say about the cut in September and how the octo October meeting (due 30th) may thus play out
ECB due on October 10 at 1130GMT