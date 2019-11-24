ECB chief economist Lane weekend comments - policies are “in good shape”
- "Under the most likely scenario, we think the current policies are in good shape"
- "more dramatic policies" … " are not the baseline case"
- "If it is necessary to put the rate lower, we will be prepared to do so"
- "everyone agrees at some level the negative rate will not be helpful. But our assessment is we are not at that level now."
Lane was speaking in an interview broadcast on Italian TV over the weekend. Report via Bloomberg (link for more)