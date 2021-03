A hint at what's to come from Lagarde





The euro has bounced on a newswire headline saying that the ECB has agreed that risks to the outlook have become more balanced.





The report also says that economic forecasts will be broadly unchanged.





EUR/USD fell after the ECB announced a 'significantly' higher pace of PEPP purchases and hit 1.1943 but it touched a session high of 1.1973 on this.