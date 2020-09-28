ECB Lagarde: Clear that external value of euro has impact on inflation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from ECBs Lagarde

ECB's Lagarde is speaking on the impact of the EUR on inflation saying:
  • It is clear that external value of Euro has impact on inflation.
  • We monitor FX movements
  • Exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB
The commitment of traders report published by the CFTC on Friday showed EUR speculative long positions remained chunky. A higher tends to lower inflation pressures.  The net long position increased to 191K from 178K the prior week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose