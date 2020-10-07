ECB Lagarde: ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

ECB Pres. Christine Lagarde speaking:

ECB's Christine Lagarde is speaking in Harvard interview:

  • ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal
  • Should guard against premature withdrawal of stimulus
  • Sees risk of more divergence in the euro area after crisis
  • Ambitious, coordinated fiscal stance remains critical

Yesterday the ECB Pres. said that the European economic recovery is "shaky" which could imply fresh stimulus from the ECB at their December meeting.  
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose