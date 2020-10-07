ECB Lagarde: ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal

ECB Pres. Christine Lagarde speaking:

ECB's Christine Lagarde is speaking in Harvard interview:





ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal



Should guard against premature withdrawal of stimulus



Sees risk of more divergence in the euro area after crisis



Ambitious, coordinated fiscal stance remains critical





Yesterday the ECB Pres. said that the European economic recovery is "shaky" which could imply fresh stimulus from the ECB at their December meeting.