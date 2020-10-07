ECB Lagarde: ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal
ECB Pres. Christine Lagarde speaking:
ECB's Christine Lagarde is speaking in Harvard interview:
Yesterday the ECB Pres. said that the European economic recovery is "shaky" which could imply fresh stimulus from the ECB at their December meeting.
- ECB needs to maintain ample stimulus to reach goal
- Should guard against premature withdrawal of stimulus
- Sees risk of more divergence in the euro area after crisis
- Ambitious, coordinated fiscal stance remains critical