ECB leaves key rates unchanged in October meeting

Sees rates at present or lower levels until near inflation goal

To continue with bond purchases for as long as needed

To stop bond purchases shortly before raising rates

To reinvest QE debt for extended period of time after first rate hike

Confirms to begin bond purchases of €20 billion per month starting from 1 November

Pretty much a non-event as the statement reads out the obvious and there was no change to the deposit rate facility. EUR/USD holds steady at 1.1126 and is rightfully unchanged from the decision as there is nothing to add to the September stimulus package.