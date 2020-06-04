ECB monetary policy meeting Thursday 4 June 2020 - preview of the QE change

The European Central Bank meeting today is expected to result in an expanded quantitative easing program.

The statement from the meeting is scheduled at 1145GMT

ECB President Lagarde remarked last week that the ECB's "mild" forecast scenario for the economy is "out of date." As a reminder:

'mild' was a projected GDP fall of 5%

medium is -8%



more severe scenario is a contraction of 12%.

There will be updated forecasts issued from today's meeting. Gvien the downgrade of the forecast the expected outcome is

holding policy rates unchanged

but an increase in the size of the Bank's quantitative easing programme

The €750bn Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme is likely to be expanded to circa €1 trillion, at least, and even more, to €1.25, seems a higher probability.











