ECB President Lagarde spoke Wednesday - main points ICYMI

European Central Bank head Lagarde comments ahead of the Bank's policy meeting next week (June 10)

Pledged support for EZ economy:

"Strong policy support will continue to provide a bridge over the pandemic and well into the economic recovery"

"The ECB is committed to preserving favourable financing conditions throughout this period."

We'll have previews of the meeting on approach. It does appear the Bank will carry on with its support given Ms. Lagarde's comments above. Consensus expectations are for no change to the Bank's PEPP scheme at this coming meeting.





PEPP = Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme ... an asset purchase programme







