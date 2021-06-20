ECB President Lagarde (weekend comments): we made good progress in shaping future monetary policy strategy
The 25 members of the European Central Bank Governing Council met for 3 days, concluding on Sunday.
ECB Pres. Lagarde spoke without giving away details:
- "I am glad we were able to have in-depth discussions and we made good progress in shaping the concrete features of our future monetary policy strategy"
The Council spoke about the ECB role in combatting climate change along with its monetary policy.
The bank is reviewing its approach to monetary policy and hopes to conclude the review in H2 of this year.