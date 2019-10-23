ECB preview: Draghi final meeting, expected to be uneventful - where to for EUR

An earlier preview of the European Central Bank policy meeting is here:

No one expects very much from this meeting, here is TD, for example:

We expect a dovish lean, given concern about inflation expectations and softer growth trends. We don't expect any clear policy signals in our base case

And, for the euro:

we expect EURUSD to remain tame. Most directional risks favour moderate downside as we expect Draghi to ride off on a dovish note. Market attention will soon turn to any early hints on policy preferences from incoming President Lagarde









