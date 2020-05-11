ECB Rehn: German top court is trying to interfere with the independence of the ECB
Harsh criticism from ECB's Rehn
ECB's Rehn (and Finnish central bank governor) has some harsh criticism of the German top court saying:
- top court is trying to interfere with the independence of the European Central Bank
Comments are in reaction to the ruling that a crisis fighting stimulus program by the ECB is potentially unconstitutional.
Rehn says that the ruling could have a far-reaching impact on the ECB's ability to deliver on its price stability mandate.
The EURUSD is wandering lower on the day in a up and down choppy price action. The price is trying to move away from its 100 hour MA at 1.08237 and stay below a swing area at 1.0808-15 area. The high price in the NY session could not extend to the Asian session high at 1.08498. The NY high reached 1.08433.