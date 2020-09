Eurosystem staff macroeconomic forecasts

2020 HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% in June

2021 HICP +1.0% vs +0.8% in June

2022 HICP +1.3% vs +1.3% in June



Headline inflation is likely to remain negative in the coming months and to turn positive in early 2021, Lagarde said. She noted that the euro will put downward pressure on inflation.