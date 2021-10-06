ECB to study new bond buying plan for when PEPP ends

This is not a surprise

There's a report that the ECB will study a new bond buying program for when the pandemic program ends in March.





The ECB has frequently laid out this plan in the past, so it's not a surprise. One new detail highlights that the plan is to prevent the widening of spreads and will complement the APP. That would potentially be good for some of the debt-laden southern countries in the eurozone.





Overall I don't see this as a tradable headline for the euro.

