ECB to study new bond buying plan for when PEPP ends

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

This is not a surprise

There's a report that the ECB will study a new bond buying program for when the pandemic program ends in March.

The ECB has frequently laid out this plan in the past, so it's not a surprise. One new detail highlights that the plan is to prevent the widening of spreads and will complement the APP. That would potentially be good for some of the debt-laden southern countries in the eurozone.

Overall I don't see this as a tradable headline for the euro.

