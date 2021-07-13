ECB's Centeno: ECB must be patient with inflation deviations that it has not tolerated in the past

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the ECB's Centeno:

Comments from the ECB's Centeno:
  • Risk of losing credibility if new guidance does not show more leeway on inflation
  • There is no inflation overshooting logic in the strategy
  • More room for manoeuvre on monetary policy than previously
  • ECB must be very careful when deciding to remove support
Today's US CPI report was a help for the US as it pushed down EUR/USD and will help to boost global inflation expectations.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose