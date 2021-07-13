ECB's Centeno: ECB must be patient with inflation deviations that it has not tolerated in the past
Comments from the ECB's Centeno:
- Risk of losing credibility if new guidance does not show more leeway on inflation
- There is no inflation overshooting logic in the strategy
- More room for manoeuvre on monetary policy than previously
- ECB must be very careful when deciding to remove support
Today's US CPI report was a help for the US as it pushed down EUR/USD and will help to boost global inflation expectations.