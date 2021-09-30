ECB's Centeno: Inflation spike still regarded as temporary
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Mario Centeno
- Inflation to return to levels below 2% in 2022
- Euro area growth expected to continue to grow rapidly
- Best answer to uncertainty is to keep close monitoring, stand ready to act flexibly
- ECB has tools to respond with agility and effectiveness
As much as policymakers are still trying to reassure that team 'transitory' is right, persistent supply chain disruptions through to next year will continue to pose a big problem to the narrative or definition of what is supposed to be "temporary".
