Further comments by de Cos

There is still no clear data to precisely assess the intensity of the virus impact

It will be a transitory one if central banks and governments can minimise the damage and disruption, so as to not let it cause permanent economic risks.





We have already gotten a warning signal amid the financial dislocation in the market this week - which saw the ECB step in, so kudos to them - but the coast isn't clear yet.





But as for the behaviour of consumers and global travel, expect that to change drastically and it will take quite a while - even years - to restore confidence once again.