ECB's de Guindos: ECB is not running out of ammunition at all

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos, says that there is no need to decide on adjusting PEPP immediately

  • We are totally open to recalibrating measures
  • But no need to decide on adjusting PEPP immediately
  • Inflation will be negative or close to zero for the rest of the year
This mainly just reaffirms their current policy stance i.e. they still see no urgency to pursue further action just yet despite inflation pressures slumping and the virus situation starting to chip away at the economic recovery as we look towards the end of the year.

