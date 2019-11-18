ECB's de Guindos: Eurozone recession is a very unlikely event

Further comments by de Guindos

ECB won't reach limits on QE program 'shortly'

Fully aware that ECB policy has created side effects

As I always say, one of the more telling signs of an economy on the brink of a recession or at least headed towards one is how often policymakers or lawmakers talk about it.





Case in point. A recession may not befall the euro area next year but almost zero growth in itself is still pretty bad. Not to mention flagging inflationary pressures too.



