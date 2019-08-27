ECB's de Guindos: Monetary policy is data dependent, not market dependent

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

It is important to get the market view about where the economy stands

Also important to get the view of where it is heading

Says that indications from market expectations cannot replace our policy judgment

Expectations that are priced in financial markets need to be taken with a pinch of salt

The worry for the ECB is that they will get "bullied" into making any decision in September and that's a spot that they will be hoping to avoid.





If you're wondering how central banks can get bullied into monetary policy decisions, just look at the Fed over the past few years and you can get a good example of that



