ECB's de Guindos: Virus adds a new layer to uncertainty to global, euro area growth prospects

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





If virus spreads more widely, domestic firms could be more directly affected

ECB remains vigilant and will closely monitor all incoming data

ECB stands ready to adjust all its instruments as appropriate, to ensure inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner

Not really telling us much of anything new but let's see how economic data in the coming weeks will develop and that may give us a better indication of what they may do next month or even later this month, depending on the current situation as well.



