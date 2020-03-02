ECB's de Guindos: Virus adds a new layer to uncertainty to global, euro area growth prospects
Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
- If virus spreads more widely, domestic firms could be more directly affected
- ECB remains vigilant and will closely monitor all incoming data
- ECB stands ready to adjust all its instruments as appropriate, to ensure inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner
Not really telling us much of anything new but let's see how economic data in the coming weeks will develop and that may give us a better indication of what they may do next month or even later this month, depending on the current situation as well.