ECB's Holzmann calls current monetary policy 'wrong', hopes for new course under Lagarde

Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann assisting Draghi's ass out the door with a swift kick.

"My statement is that the current monetary policy... is wrong and that a different policy is needed in the future"

"Christine Lagarde is a very good politician. She has also been able to balance different opinions at the International Monetary Fund"

"I am convinced that she has heard the dissenting voices, that she will take them seriously and will try to find a new approach here."

Speaking in an interview over the weekend with Austrian broadcaster ORF.

