ECB's Holzmann calls current monetary policy 'wrong', hopes for new course under Lagarde
Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann assisting Draghi's ass out the door with a swift kick.
Speaking in an interview over the weekend with Austrian broadcaster ORF.
- "My statement is that the current monetary policy... is wrong and that a different policy is needed in the future"
- "Christine Lagarde is a very good politician. She has also been able to balance different opinions at the International Monetary Fund"
- "I am convinced that she has heard the dissenting voices, that she will take them seriously and will try to find a new approach here."
I wonder if Holzmann is going to be disappointed? What is they say?