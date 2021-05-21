ECB's Lagarde: Given uncertainty, accommodative policies remain necessary for months to come

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

Believes that we are in a recovery process

But the recovery is still uncertain

Euro area will go back to pre-virus levels in 2022

Inflation rise this year is temporary

ECB should see through temporarily higher inflation

Her comments on inflation are the more notable ones here but it fits with what most policymakers - especially the Fed - have been sticking with recently.





Nobody wants to be the one to break the egg and the ECB certainly does not want any unwarranted rise in real rates despite projecting a calmer facade as of late.



