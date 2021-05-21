ECB's Lagarde: Given uncertainty, accommodative policies remain necessary for months to come

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

  • Believes that we are in a recovery process
  • But the recovery is still uncertain
  • Euro area will go back to pre-virus levels in 2022
  • Inflation rise this year is temporary
  • ECB should see through temporarily higher inflation
Her comments on inflation are the more notable ones here but it fits with what most policymakers - especially the Fed - have been sticking with recently.

Nobody wants to be the one to break the egg and the ECB certainly does not want any unwarranted rise in real rates despite projecting a calmer facade as of late.

