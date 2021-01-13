ECB's Lagarde: Bitcoin is a speculative asset
ECB president, Christine Lagarde, remarks on digital currencies
- Bitcoin needs regulation
- Bitcoin has facilitated 'funny business', some reprehensible activity
- We will have a digital euro
- Hopes it would be no more than 5 years before digital euro
I think she answered her own question as to why there will be people who would still prefer Bitcoin over central bank digital currencies. Is it mostly/purely speculative? Sure, one can say that it is. But it is an interesting experiment on human/investor psychology.