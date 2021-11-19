ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

Inflation rates to increase further until year-end

ECB must not rush to prematurely tighten policy

Need to reach 2% price target on a durable basis

As positive demand forces gain strength, inflation outlook will be better than before the pandemic

She's maintaining that inflation pressures are temporary in nature and that the ECB must "nurture" the recovery while maintaining a more accommodative policy stance.





Nothing out of the ordinary from Lagarde and I would expect this stance to continue until the ECB pledges more support for bolstering APP purchases next year.



