ECB's Lagarde says that immensely regrets Weidmann's resignation

Lagarde responds to Weidmann's resignation

Well, at least that is one less tough figure to deal with for Lagarde but it's always good to have a strong opinion in a collective board such as the ECB. In any case, one can still expect the next German stepping up to have similar views to Weidmann.





He did offer one last warning on inflation to the ECB though:





It will be crucial not to look one-sidedly at deflationary risks, but not to lose sight of prospective inflationary dangers either.



