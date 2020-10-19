ECB's Lagarde: The options in our toolbox have not been exhausted

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, in an interview with Le Monde





ECB will do more if needed

Recovery risks losing momentum amid new restrctions

Euro is irreversible

Nothing new on offer by Lagarde from the remarks above. She will also be speaking later in the day as Eamonn previewed earlier here





The point about the recovery losing momentum is a key issue for the euro and the ECB at the moment, as it could prompt policymakers to act again before the year-end.



